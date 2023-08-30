Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.77 million Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $36.32 changed hands at $0.31 or 0.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.14B. PSTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.9% off its 52-week high of $39.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.14, which suggests the last value was 39.04% up since then. When we look at Pure Storage Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.20 million.

Analysts gave the Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PSTG as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pure Storage Inc.'s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 38.49 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 0.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.72%, with the 5-day performance at -3.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is -1.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSTG’s forecast low is $31.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pure Storage Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.26% over the past 6 months, a 6.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Pure Storage Inc. earnings to increase by 143.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.80% per year.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 30.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.98% of Pure Storage Inc. shares while 84.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.05%. There are 84.67% institutions holding the Pure Storage Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 46.13 million PSTG shares worth $1.7 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.13% or 31.15 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.79 million shares estimated at $507.81 million under it, the former controlled 4.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 8.91 million shares worth around $227.31 million.