Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.43 million Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $5.39 changed hands at -$0.29 or -5.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $289.60M. PLSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.78% off its 52-week high of $9.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 78.11% up since then. When we look at Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 172.33K.

Analysts gave the Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PLSE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Children’s Place, Inc. (The).

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) trade information

Instantly PLSE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.88 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -5.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 94.58%, with the 5-day performance at -27.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) is -31.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLSE’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 7.24% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Pulse Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 24.30%.

PLSE Dividends

Pulse Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 13.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 99.80% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares while 6.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3,137.77%. There are 6.40% institutions holding the Pulse Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.68% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million PLSE shares worth $6.63 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 0.78 million shares worth $5.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $1.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $2.32 million.