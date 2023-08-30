Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.49 million Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.99. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $6.08 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.45B. PSECâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -28.78% off its 52-week high of $7.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.92, which suggests the last value was 2.63% up since then. When we look at Prospect Capital Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Analysts gave the Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PSEC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Prospect Capital Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

Instantly PSEC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.14 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 0.71% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.97%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is -4.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PSECâ€™s forecast low is $5.75 with $5.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a 5.43% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -53.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $116.3 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Prospect Capital Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $214.07 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $184.62 million and $199.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.68%. The 2023 estimates are for Prospect Capital Corporation earnings to increase by 6.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

PSEC Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 30. The 11.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 11.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.44% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 8.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.35%. There are 8.23% institutions holding the Prospect Capital Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.12% of the shares, roughly 4.52 million PSEC shares worth $28.05 million.

Legal & General Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 2.95 million shares worth $18.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd. With 4.48 million shares estimated at $28.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.83 million.