Performance Report And Forecasts For Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR)

In the latest trading session, 0.48 million Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.55 changing hands around $1.57 or 15.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $239.66M. CUTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -359.48% off its 52-week high of $53.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.10, which suggests the last value was 21.21% up since then. When we look at Cutera Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 787.17K.

Analysts gave the Cutera Inc. (CUTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CUTR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) trade information

Instantly CUTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.65 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 15.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.88%, with the 5-day performance at 7.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) is -41.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CUTR’s forecast low is $18.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -185.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cutera Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.03% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Cutera Inc. earnings to decrease by -232.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

CUTR Dividends

Cutera Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.05% of Cutera Inc. shares while 131.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 135.73%. There are 131.60% institutions holding the Cutera Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.26% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million CUTR shares worth $27.94 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.26% or 1.45 million shares worth $21.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $10.45 million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $12.83 million.