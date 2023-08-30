Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch OHI Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.36 million Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.96. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $31.70 changing hands around $0.58 or 1.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.75B. OHIâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -4.16% off its 52-week high of $33.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.61, which suggests the last value was 19.21% up since then. When we look at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) trade information

Instantly OHI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.72 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 1.88% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.43%, with the 5-day performance at 3.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.12 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. will fall -23.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $244.06 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $254.71 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $247.14 million and $144.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 75.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. earnings to increase by 2.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.70% per year.

OHI Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 8.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.68. It is important to note, however, that the 8.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares while 68.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.41%. There are 68.20% institutions holding the Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.83% of the shares, roughly 33.86 million OHI shares worth $1.04 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.71% or 28.67 million shares worth $880.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.29 million shares estimated at $275.4 million under it, the former controlled 4.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 7.25 million shares worth around $198.83 million.