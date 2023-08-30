NVO Stock Forecast 2023: Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Is Weak With A -19.52% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $188.66 changed hands at -$1.71 or -0.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $327.21B. NVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.87% off its 52-week high of $192.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $95.02, which suggests the last value was 49.63% up since then. When we look at Novo Nordisk A/S’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Analysts gave the Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended NVO as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Novo Nordisk A/S’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Instantly NVO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 190.88 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.40%, with the 5-day performance at -0.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is 16.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $185.44, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NVO’s forecast low is $105.39 with $225.49 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Novo Nordisk A/S will rise 62.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.91 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Novo Nordisk A/S’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $7.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.65 billion and $6.53 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Novo Nordisk A/S earnings to increase by 17.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.80% per year.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 1.09% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.06. It is important to note, however, that the 1.09% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.