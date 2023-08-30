Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.40 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.24M. BURU’s last price was a discount, traded about -3400.0% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was -2.5% down since then. When we look at Nuburu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Instantly BURU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5079 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -2.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.21%, with the 5-day performance at -13.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) is -36.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Nuburu Inc. earnings to decrease by -50.60%.

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 100.32% of Nuburu Inc. shares while 2.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -795.76%. There are 2.54% institutions holding the Nuburu Inc. stock share, with Periscope Capital Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million BURU shares worth $0.11 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 0.13 million shares worth $90654.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. With 60499.0 shares estimated at $42500.0 under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 24922.0 shares worth around $17507.0.