NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.70 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.93B. NI’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.47% off its 52-week high of $30.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.78, which suggests the last value was 10.94% up since then. When we look at NiSource Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.72 million.

Analysts gave the NiSource Inc. (NI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NI as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NiSource Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) trade information

Instantly NI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 26.90 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.61%, with the 5-day performance at 0.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is -2.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.

NiSource Inc. (NI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NiSource Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.02 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NiSource Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.03 billion and $1.7 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.10%. The 2023 estimates are for NiSource Inc. earnings to increase by 33.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.70% per year.

NI Dividends

NiSource Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10. The 3.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of NiSource Inc. shares while 95.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.41%. There are 95.14% institutions holding the NiSource Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.84% of the shares, roughly 53.05 million NI shares worth $1.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.80% or 40.51 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 12.74 million shares estimated at $356.13 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 9.84 million shares worth around $269.01 million.