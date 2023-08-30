nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.38 million nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.74 changing hands around $2.26 or 7.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.58B. NCNO’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.95% off its 52-week high of $38.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.58, which suggests the last value was 38.31% up since then. When we look at nCino Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 765.49K.

Analysts gave the nCino Inc. (NCNO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended NCNO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. nCino Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

Instantly NCNO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.07 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 7.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.06%, with the 5-day performance at 6.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is -1.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.15, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NCNO’s forecast low is $24.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.39% for it to hit the projected low.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for nCino Inc. will rise 1,200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 244.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.44 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that nCino Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $126.75 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.30%. The 2023 estimates are for nCino Inc. earnings to decrease by -81.60%.

NCNO Dividends

nCino Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 05 and September 09.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.94% of nCino Inc. shares while 95.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.78%. There are 95.84% institutions holding the nCino Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 34.85% of the shares, roughly 39.12 million NCNO shares worth $1.18 billion.

HMI Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.27% or 8.17 million shares worth $245.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. With 4.71 million shares estimated at $141.89 million under it, the former controlled 4.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $73.3 million.