MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.53 million MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.48. With the company’s per share price at $381.52 changed hands at $37.15 or 10.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.38B. MSTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.53% off its 52-week high of $475.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $132.56, which suggests the last value was 65.25% up since then. When we look at MicroStrategy Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 820.15K.

Analysts gave the MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MSTR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.74.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

Instantly MSTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 387.99 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 10.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 169.49%, with the 5-day performance at 15.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) is -12.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $448.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MSTR’s forecast low is $210.00 with $520.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.96% for it to hit the projected low.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MicroStrategy Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.47% over the past 6 months, a 124.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MicroStrategy Incorporated will rise 131.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $126.38 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that MicroStrategy Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $133.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $127.18 million and $132.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 89.09%. The 2023 estimates are for MicroStrategy Incorporated earnings to decrease by -142.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

MSTR Dividends

MicroStrategy Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares while 68.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.51%. There are 68.15% institutions holding the MicroStrategy Incorporated stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.78% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million MSTR shares worth $530.64 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.45% or 1.02 million shares worth $350.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 0.8 million shares estimated at $275.08 million under it, the former controlled 6.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 4.21% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $174.66 million.