Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) : Investors Should Not Dump LBRDK Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.13. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $94.57 changed hands at -$0.66 or -0.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.81B. LBRDKâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -10.58% off its 52-week high of $104.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.67, which suggests the last value was 27.39% up since then. When we look at Liberty Broadband Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 834.42K.

Analysts gave the Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LBRDK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty Broadband Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Liberty Broadband Corporation.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) trade information

Instantly LBRDK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 95.68 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -0.69% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.99%, with the 5-day performance at 7.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is 5.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $124.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LBRDKâ€™s forecast low is $110.00 with $139.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -46.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 91.03%. The 2023 estimates are for Liberty Broadband Corporation earnings to decrease by -16.70%.

LBRDK Dividends

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.73% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares while 93.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.79%. There are 93.00% institutions holding the Liberty Broadband Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.81% of the shares, roughly 11.1 million LBRDK shares worth $889.04 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.63% or 7.09 million shares worth $567.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 3.72 million shares estimated at $303.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $221.89 million.