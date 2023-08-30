LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.99 million LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.49 changing hands around $0.25 or 11.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $417.56M. LX’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.02% off its 52-week high of $3.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 49.4% up since then. When we look at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 471.51K.

Analysts gave the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Instantly LX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.53 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 11.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.05%, with the 5-day performance at 16.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is -12.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LX’s forecast low is $20.00 with $31.71 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1173.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -703.21% for it to hit the projected low.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $335.25 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $454.2 million and $412.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 309.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 92.30%. The 2023 estimates are for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. earnings to decrease by -62.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.36% per year.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 29.