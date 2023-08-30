Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)

In the last trading session, 2.31 million H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $41.15 changed hands at $0.32 or 0.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.30B. HTHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.06% off its 52-week high of $53.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.38, which suggests the last value was 40.75% up since then. When we look at H World Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Analysts gave the H World Group Limited (HTHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HTHT as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. H World Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Instantly HTHT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 45.51 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.99%, with the 5-day performance at -4.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is -14.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $418.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HTHT’s forecast low is $364.46 with $465.76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1031.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -785.69% for it to hit the projected low.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the H World Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.13% over the past 6 months, a 272.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for H World Group Limited will rise 191.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $756.96 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that H World Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $800.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $469.92 million and $602.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 61.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.40%. The 2023 estimates are for H World Group Limited earnings to decrease by -292.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.05% per year.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 24 and November 25. The 0.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 0.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of H World Group Limited shares while 50.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.56%. There are 50.05% institutions holding the H World Group Limited stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 27.82 million HTHT shares worth $1.08 billion.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 14.58 million shares worth $565.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 24.53 million shares estimated at $1.15 billion under it, the former controlled 7.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $137.95 million.