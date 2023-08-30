Let’s Jump Into The Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.52 million Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $8.66 changed hands at $0.26 or 3.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.09B. BVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.81% off its 52-week high of $8.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.09, which suggests the last value was 41.22% up since then. When we look at Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Analysts gave the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BVN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Instantly BVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.72 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 3.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.24%, with the 5-day performance at 8.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is 12.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BVN’s forecast low is $7.50 with $16.86 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -94.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.25% over the past 6 months, a 16.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will rise 123.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -99.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $185.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $172 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $232.92 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. earnings to increase by 0.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.43% per year.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 1.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares while 50.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.17%. There are 50.17% institutions holding the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.17% of the shares, roughly 25.22 million BVN shares worth $185.34 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.41% or 14.86 million shares worth $109.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 13.44 million shares estimated at $103.74 million under it, the former controlled 4.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.01% of the shares, roughly 8.28 million shares worth around $63.9 million.