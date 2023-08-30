Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.82 changing hands around $0.33 or 0.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.02B. K’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.83% off its 52-week high of $77.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.53, which suggests the last value was 2.09% up since then. When we look at Kellogg Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Analysts gave the Kellogg Company (K) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended K as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kellogg Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.93.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) trade information

Instantly K is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 61.85 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.22%, with the 5-day performance at 1.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is -6.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, K’s forecast low is $64.00 with $82.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Kellogg Company (K) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kellogg Company will fall -7.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.04 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Kellogg Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.78 billion and $3.83 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Kellogg Company earnings to decrease by -35.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.90% per year.

K Dividends

Kellogg Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 3.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.40. It is important to note, however, that the 3.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.85% of Kellogg Company shares while 86.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.42%. There are 86.09% institutions holding the Kellogg Company stock share, with Kellogg W K Foundation Trust the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.99% of the shares, roughly 54.73 million K shares worth $3.69 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.05% or 30.98 million shares worth $2.09 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund. With 7.94 million shares estimated at $531.78 million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 6.53 million shares worth around $440.04 million.