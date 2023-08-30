JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 4.03 million JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at $0.02 or 3.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.69M. JAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -410.0% off its 52-week high of $3.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 11.67% up since then. When we look at JanOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 74.74K.

Analysts gave the JanOne Inc. (JAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JAN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JanOne Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Instantly JAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8501 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 3.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.21%, with the 5-day performance at -3.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) is -36.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 61660.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.20%. The 2023 estimates are for JanOne Inc. earnings to increase by 191.40%.

JAN Dividends

JanOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 21.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders