Is Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 0.34 million Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.02 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $528.50M. YSG’s current price is a discount, trading about -78.43% off its 52-week high of $1.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 19.61% up since then. When we look at Yatsen Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended YSG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

With action 2.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.14%, with the 5-day performance at 2.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is -12.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.99, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YSG’s forecast low is $8.73 with $9.24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -805.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -755.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $117.75 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Yatsen Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $108.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $132.25 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Yatsen Holding Limited earnings to increase by 43.60%.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 20 and November 24.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.08% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares while 29.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.94%. There are 29.37% institutions holding the Yatsen Holding Limited stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.90% of the shares, roughly 34.94 million YSG shares worth $35.29 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.35% or 13.13 million shares worth $13.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 3.66 million shares estimated at $3.7 million under it, the former controlled 0.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $3.51 million.