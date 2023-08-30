Is The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 2.22 million The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s per share price at $13.09 changed hands at $0.19 or 1.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.72B. GT’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.05% off its 52-week high of $16.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.66, which suggests the last value was 26.2% up since then. When we look at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 million.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.15 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.97%, with the 5-day performance at 2.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is -18.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.23% over the past 6 months, a -102.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 37.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will fall -65.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.26 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $5.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.31 billion and $5.37 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.60%. The 2023 estimates are for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings to decrease by -75.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.56% per year.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares while 85.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.43%. There are 85.01% institutions holding the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.84% of the shares, roughly 33.57 million GT shares worth $459.25 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.04% or 28.46 million shares worth $389.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 8.76 million shares estimated at $96.5 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 8.6 million shares worth around $117.62 million.