Is NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 62.08 million NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.48 changing hands around $2.03 or 140.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.51M. NAOV’s current price is a discount, trading about -270.69% off its 52-week high of $12.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the last value was 59.48% up since then. When we look at NanoVibronix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11610.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.17K.

Analysts gave the NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NAOV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NanoVibronix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

Instantly NAOV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 65.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.2200 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 140.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.95%, with the 5-day performance at 65.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) is 16.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37650.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $210.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NAOV’s forecast low is $210.00 with $210.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5934.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5934.48% for it to hit the projected low.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 98.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $150k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $54k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 177.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.30%. The 2023 estimates are for NanoVibronix Inc. earnings to increase by 66.20%.

NAOV Dividends

NanoVibronix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of NanoVibronix Inc. shares while 3.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.60%. There are 3.58% institutions holding the NanoVibronix Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.02% of the shares, roughly 16899.0 NAOV shares worth $57963.0.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 12407.0 shares worth $42556.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16201.0 shares estimated at $55569.0 under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 14783.0 shares worth around $50705.0.