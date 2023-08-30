Is Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.37 changed hands at -$0.26 or -1.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.97B. LBTYK’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.6% off its 52-week high of $22.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.16, which suggests the last value was 16.57% up since then. When we look at Liberty Global plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Analysts gave the Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LBTYK as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty Global plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

Instantly LBTYK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.73 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 1.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is -1.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LBTYK’s forecast low is $20.90 with $51.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -163.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.36 billion. 0 analysts are of the opinion that Liberty Global plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.2 billion and $1.85 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Liberty Global plc earnings to decrease by -5.60%.

LBTYK Dividends

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.83% of Liberty Global plc shares while 96.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.54%. There are 96.22% institutions holding the Liberty Global plc stock share, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 18.75% of the shares, roughly 45.0 million LBTYK shares worth $867.01 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.90% or 14.17 million shares worth $272.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. With 8.46 million shares estimated at $162.98 million under it, the former controlled 3.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 6.33 million shares worth around $122.01 million.