Is Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at $0.05 or 12.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.62M. VINE’s last price was a discount, traded about -530.0% off its 52-week high of $3.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 58.0% up since then. When we look at Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 million.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) trade information

Instantly VINE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5260 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 12.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.44%, with the 5-day performance at 23.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) is 5.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42130.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. earnings to decrease by -48.30%.

VINE Dividends

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.37% of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. shares while 13.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.39%. There are 13.70% institutions holding the Fresh Vine Wine Inc. stock share, with CSS LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.37% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million VINE shares worth $0.23 million.

Gts Securities LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.70% or 0.11 million shares worth $25427.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 15451.0 shares estimated at $7569.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares.