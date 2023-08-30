Is Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 0.29 million Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.02 changing hands around $0.37 or 1.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.81B. CSIQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.31% off its 52-week high of $47.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.51, which suggests the last value was 8.96% up since then. When we look at Canadian Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Analysts gave the Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CSIQ as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Canadian Solar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.9.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

Instantly CSIQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.38 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 1.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.33%, with the 5-day performance at 4.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is -22.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CSIQ’s forecast low is $16.43 with $68.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -142.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.93% over the past 6 months, a 76.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 35.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian Solar Inc. will fall -19.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.04 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.93 billion and $1.97 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Canadian Solar Inc. earnings to increase by 135.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

CSIQ Dividends

Canadian Solar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.29% of Canadian Solar Inc. shares while 60.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.53%. There are 60.24% institutions holding the Canadian Solar Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.54% of the shares, roughly 4.94 million CSIQ shares worth $138.41 million.

Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.85% or 2.52 million shares worth $70.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 1.49 million shares estimated at $41.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $22.4 million.