Is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.01 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.05B. AMH’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.44% off its 52-week high of $37.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.78, which suggests the last value was 20.08% up since then. When we look at American Homes 4 Rent’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Analysts gave the American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended AMH as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Homes 4 Rent’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) trade information

Instantly AMH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 36.20 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.49%, with the 5-day performance at 2.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is -3.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMH’s forecast low is $34.50 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.19% for it to hit the projected low.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Homes 4 Rent share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.63% over the past 6 months, a 7.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Homes 4 Rent will fall -21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -52.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $411.05 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $400.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $391.63 million and $380.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.10%. The 2023 estimates are for American Homes 4 Rent earnings to increase by 72.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.50% per year.

AMH Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 2.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.87% of American Homes 4 Rent shares while 90.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.56%. There are 90.80% institutions holding the American Homes 4 Rent stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.01% of the shares, roughly 43.39 million AMH shares worth $1.54 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.11% or 25.68 million shares worth $910.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.9 million shares estimated at $429.21 million under it, the former controlled 3.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 8.73 million shares worth around $274.68 million.