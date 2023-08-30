Investors Could Make -23.36% On Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Stock

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.69 changing hands around $1.37 or 2.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.65B. ANF’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.63% off its 52-week high of $53.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.02, which suggests the last value was 73.39% up since then. When we look at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Analysts gave the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ANF as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Instantly ANF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 53.02 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 2.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 129.98%, with the 5-day performance at 3.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is 33.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ANF’s forecast low is $51.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 80.25% over the past 6 months, a 1,372.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will rise 10,600.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 123.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $974.14 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $1.33 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings to decrease by -98.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.00% per year.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.40% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares while 102.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.19%. There are 102.59% institutions holding the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.62% of the shares, roughly 8.32 million ANF shares worth $313.46 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.07% or 6.04 million shares worth $227.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.52 million shares estimated at $132.78 million under it, the former controlled 7.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $42.93 million.