Investor Confidence Inclines As Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Shares Gain $0.25

In the last trading session, 2.61 million Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $16.99 changed hands at $0.25 or 1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.53B. HR’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.62% off its 52-week high of $25.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.50, which suggests the last value was 2.88% up since then. When we look at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Analysts gave the Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended HR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) trade information

Instantly HR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.26 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.83%, with the 5-day performance at 2.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) is -13.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HR’s forecast low is $17.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.87% over the past 6 months, a -5.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will fall -262.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $334.73 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $334.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $298.93 million and $329.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated earnings to decrease by -65.30%.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06. The 7.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 7.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.61% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares while 106.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.57%. There are 106.91% institutions holding the Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock share, with Cohen & Steers Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.68% of the shares, roughly 63.53 million HR shares worth $1.2 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.17% or 53.99 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.73 million shares estimated at $330.83 million under it, the former controlled 4.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.10% of the shares, roughly 11.82 million shares worth around $228.39 million.