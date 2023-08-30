Hercules Capital Inc.’s (NYSE: HTGC) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.53 changing hands around $0.2 or 1.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.50B. HTGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.71% off its 52-week high of $17.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.82, which suggests the last value was 34.54% up since then. When we look at Hercules Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HTGC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hercules Capital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) trade information

Instantly HTGC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.82 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is -2.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HTGC’s forecast low is $15.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hercules Capital Inc. will rise 25.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $112.51 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Hercules Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $114.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $84.23 million and $100.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Hercules Capital Inc. earnings to decrease by -47.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

HTGC Dividends

Hercules Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 06. The 9.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 9.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.86% of Hercules Capital Inc. shares while 29.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.72%. There are 29.17% institutions holding the Hercules Capital Inc. stock share, with Sound Income Strategies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.71% of the shares, roughly 2.48 million HTGC shares worth $41.12 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.33% or 1.92 million shares worth $31.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund. With 1.9 million shares estimated at $31.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $6.63 million.