FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $6.53 changed hands at $0.18 or 2.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $889.32M. FREY’s last price was a discount, traded about -159.42% off its 52-week high of $16.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.08, which suggests the last value was 6.89% up since then. When we look at FREYR Battery’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Analysts gave the FREYR Battery (FREY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FREY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FREYR Battery’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.59 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.77%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is -22.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FREY’s forecast low is $10.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -129.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -53.14% for it to hit the projected low.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FREYR Battery share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.08% over the past 6 months, a -29.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FREYR Battery will rise 53.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -310.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $300k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that FREYR Battery’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $100k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.23 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -75.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for FREYR Battery earnings to increase by 32.70%.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.77% of FREYR Battery shares while 46.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.97%. There are 46.58% institutions holding the FREYR Battery stock share, with Kim, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 11.5 million FREY shares worth $107.53 million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.98% or 6.95 million shares worth $64.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $11.85 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $12.58 million.