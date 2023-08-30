Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.79 million Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $55.24 changed hands at $0.64 or 1.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.52B. DOW’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.21% off its 52-week high of $60.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.91, which suggests the last value was 22.32% up since then. When we look at Dow Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.67 million.

Analysts gave the Dow Inc. (DOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended DOW as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Dow Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.43.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) trade information

Instantly DOW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 55.28 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.62%, with the 5-day performance at 2.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is -2.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOW’s forecast low is $47.00 with $66.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Dow Inc. (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dow Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.43% over the past 6 months, a -63.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dow Inc. will fall -61.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.37 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Dow Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $10.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.1 billion and $11.86 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Dow Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.73% per year.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 24. The 5.07% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 5.07% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Dow Inc. shares while 65.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.79%. There are 65.71% institutions holding the Dow Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.80% of the shares, roughly 61.84 million DOW shares worth $3.42 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.79% or 47.73 million shares worth $2.64 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 21.79 million shares estimated at $1.2 billion under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 16.84 million shares worth around $930.27 million.