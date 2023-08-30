Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -48.4% Loss

In the last trading session, 2.67 million Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.29. With the company’s per share price at $154.99 changed hands at -$1.58 or -1.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.56B. DG’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.78% off its 52-week high of $261.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $151.27, which suggests the last value was 2.4% up since then. When we look at Dollar General Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Analysts gave the Dollar General Corporation (DG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended DG as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Dollar General Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.46.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) trade information

Instantly DG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 161.21 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.06%, with the 5-day performance at -3.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) is -8.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $186.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DG’s forecast low is $155.00 with $230.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dollar General Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.34% over the past 6 months, a -5.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dollar General Corporation will fall -17.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.92 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Dollar General Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $9.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.43 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Dollar General Corporation earnings to increase by 4.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.77% per year.

DG Dividends

Dollar General Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 31. The 1.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)’s Major holders