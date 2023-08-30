Could ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.37 million ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s per share price at $0.44 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.80M. ETAO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2627.27% off its 52-week high of $12.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 20.45% up since then. When we look at ETAO International Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 289.96K.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information

Instantly ETAO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7899 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -4.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.66%, with the 5-day performance at 25.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) is -11.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

ETAO Dividends

ETAO International Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.17% of ETAO International Co. Ltd. shares while 0.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.68%. There are 0.75% institutions holding the ETAO International Co. Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million ETAO shares worth $84728.0.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 60000.0 shares worth $39300.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Victory Portfolios III-Victory Extended Market Index Fd. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $78398.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios III-Victory Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 11846.0 shares worth around $13267.0.