Could Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 2.41 million Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $52.45 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.07B. CPRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.03% off its 52-week high of $69.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.17, which suggests the last value was 34.85% up since then. When we look at Capri Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.60 million.

Analysts gave the Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended CPRI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Capri Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.55.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Instantly CPRI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 52.60 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.50%, with the 5-day performance at 1.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is 42.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPRI’s forecast low is $40.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Capri Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.81% over the past 6 months, a -5.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Capri Holdings Limited will fall -13.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.34 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Capri Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.4 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Capri Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -10.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.10% per year.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.47% of Capri Holdings Limited shares while 95.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.11%. There are 95.69% institutions holding the Capri Holdings Limited stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.55% of the shares, roughly 13.41 million CPRI shares worth $481.18 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.20% or 10.68 million shares worth $383.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.88 million shares estimated at $182.57 million under it, the former controlled 3.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.29% of the shares, roughly 3.81 million shares worth around $136.86 million.