Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -52.67 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 3.26 million Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s per share price at $15.72 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.96B. CNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.91% off its 52-week high of $18.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.28, which suggests the last value was 47.33% up since then. When we look at Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Analysts gave the Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CNK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Instantly CNK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.35 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 81.52%, with the 5-day performance at -8.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is -5.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNK’s forecast low is $14.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cinemark Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.50% over the past 6 months, a 152.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cinemark Holdings Inc. will rise 260.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 108.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $756.28 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $685.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $615.56 million and $599.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Cinemark Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 36.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 06.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.63% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares while 112.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 126.43%. There are 112.99% institutions holding the Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.72% of the shares, roughly 17.9 million CNK shares worth $295.36 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.21% or 13.63 million shares worth $224.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 7.59 million shares estimated at $125.19 million under it, the former controlled 6.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 3.48% of the shares, roughly 4.24 million shares worth around $71.51 million.