Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 2.21 million Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $8.35 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.04B. CD’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.3% off its 52-week high of $9.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.86, which suggests the last value was 41.8% up since then. When we look at Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Analysts gave the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Instantly CD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.37 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.71%, with the 5-day performance at 0.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 3.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CD’s forecast low is $62.22 with $103.72 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1142.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -645.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chindata Group Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.26% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Chindata Group Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 104.90%.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 31.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares while 39.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.19%. There are 39.95% institutions holding the Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.92% of the shares, roughly 12.04 million CD shares worth $86.2 million.

My.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.67% or 9.5 million shares worth $68.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 5.67 million shares estimated at $39.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $21.46 million.