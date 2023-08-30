CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP): Don’t Ditch CNP Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 3.01 million CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $28.13 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.52B. CNP’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.09% off its 52-week high of $33.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.03, which suggests the last value was 11.02% up since then. When we look at CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.82 million.

Analysts gave the CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CNP as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) trade information

Instantly CNP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.52 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.20%, with the 5-day performance at -0.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) is -6.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNP’s forecast low is $28.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.46% for it to hit the projected low.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CenterPoint Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.11% over the past 6 months, a 7.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CenterPoint Energy Inc. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.17 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.78 billion and $2.71 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.40%. The 2023 estimates are for CenterPoint Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 69.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.07% per year.

CNP Dividends

CenterPoint Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03. The 2.70% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.70% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares while 92.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.52%. There are 92.36% institutions holding the CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.20% of the shares, roughly 77.01 million CNP shares worth $2.24 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.08% or 69.93 million shares worth $2.04 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were American Mutual Fund Inc and American Balanced Fund. With 41.94 million shares estimated at $1.22 billion under it, the former controlled 6.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 4.05% of the shares, roughly 25.57 million shares worth around $745.34 million.