CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session, 0.38 million CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $83.21 changing hands around $1.75 or 2.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.15B. KMX’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.17% off its 52-week high of $93.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.10, which suggests the last value was 37.39% up since then. When we look at CarMax Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Analysts gave the CarMax Inc. (KMX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended KMX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CarMax Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.76.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) trade information

Instantly KMX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 83.59 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.65%, with the 5-day performance at 5.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is -1.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.48, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KMX’s forecast low is $44.00 with $96.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.12% for it to hit the projected low.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CarMax Inc. will fall -3.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 104.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.97 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that CarMax Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023 will be $6.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.54 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.70%. The 2023 estimates are for CarMax Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.50% per year.

KMX Dividends

CarMax Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 28.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of CarMax Inc. shares while 110.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.53%. There are 110.17% institutions holding the CarMax Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.37% of the shares, roughly 17.98 million KMX shares worth $1.5 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.71% or 10.61 million shares worth $886.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.35 million shares estimated at $531.16 million under it, the former controlled 4.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 4.89 million shares worth around $409.01 million.