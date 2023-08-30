Can Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.65 million Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $21.39 changed hands at $0.19 or 0.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.14B. FRSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.95% off its 52-week high of $23.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.92, which suggests the last value was 44.27% up since then. When we look at Freshworks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

Analysts gave the Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended FRSH as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Freshworks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Instantly FRSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.69 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.41%, with the 5-day performance at 2.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is 14.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRSH’s forecast low is $19.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Freshworks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.17% over the past 6 months, a 371.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Freshworks Inc. will rise 600.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $150.7 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Freshworks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $157.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $128.76 million and $133.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Freshworks Inc. earnings to increase by 92.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.32% of Freshworks Inc. shares while 71.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.44%. There are 71.49% institutions holding the Freshworks Inc. stock share, with Westbridge Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.62% of the shares, roughly 16.51 million FRSH shares worth $290.28 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.51% or 16.17 million shares worth $284.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4.92 million shares estimated at $75.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 4.13 million shares worth around $63.42 million.