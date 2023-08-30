Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.75% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 0.43 million Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.80 changing hands around $0.92 or 1.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.58B. CZR’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.03% off its 52-week high of $60.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.31, which suggests the last value was 41.8% up since then. When we look at Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Instantly CZR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 53.93 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.33%, with the 5-day performance at 1.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is -6.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.48 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Caesars Entertainment Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.88% over the past 6 months, a 214.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Caesars Entertainment Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 154.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.93 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.82 billion and $2.82 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Caesars Entertainment Inc. earnings to increase by 48.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.50% per year.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares while 94.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.25%. There are 94.71% institutions holding the Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.81% of the shares, roughly 23.28 million CZR shares worth $1.19 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.71% or 20.9 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 19.89 million shares estimated at $1.01 billion under it, the former controlled 9.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.77% of the shares, roughly 8.12 million shares worth around $413.99 million.