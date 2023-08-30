Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.94 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $55.50B. BN’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.48% off its 52-week high of $41.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.25, which suggests the last value was 16.76% up since then. When we look at Brookfield Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Analysts gave the Brookfield Corporation (BN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Brookfield Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.96.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) trade information

Instantly BN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 34.19 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.88%, with the 5-day performance at 4.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is -1.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BN’s forecast low is $33.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -91.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brookfield Corporation will fall -15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 429.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.15 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Brookfield Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $32.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28.4 billion and $32.7 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Brookfield Corporation earnings to decrease by -50.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.25% per year.

BN Dividends

Brookfield Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 0.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 0.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.54% of Brookfield Corporation shares while 60.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.69%. There are 60.08% institutions holding the Brookfield Corporation stock share, with Brookfield Corp /ON/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.16% of the shares, roughly 133.72 million BN shares worth $4.5 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 102.93 million shares worth $3.46 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 22.56 million shares estimated at $732.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 17.65 million shares worth around $572.87 million.