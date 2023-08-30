Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $0.44 changed hands at -$0.07 or -14.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $77.12M. BGXX’s last price was a discount, traded about -445.45% off its 52-week high of $2.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 20.45% up since then. When we look at Bright Green Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 570.52K.

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) trade information

Instantly BGXX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5799 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -14.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.67%, with the 5-day performance at -19.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) is -40.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.12 days.

Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Bright Green Corporation earnings to decrease by -985.10%.

BGXX Dividends

Bright Green Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.44% of Bright Green Corporation shares while 4.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.94%. There are 4.33% institutions holding the Bright Green Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.89% of the shares, roughly 3.39 million BGXX shares worth $3.43 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.58% or 2.84 million shares worth $2.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.41 million shares estimated at $2.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $1.29 million.