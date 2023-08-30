BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 2.77 million BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $57.29 changed hands at $1.22 or 2.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $149.04B. BHP’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.84% off its 52-week high of $71.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.92, which suggests the last value was 18.1% up since then. When we look at BHP Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Analysts gave the BHP Group Limited (BHP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended BHP as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 3 rated the stock as Underweight. BHP Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $BHP Group Limited.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) trade information

Instantly BHP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 57.30 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 2.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.67%, with the 5-day performance at 3.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) is -8.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BHP’s forecast low is $46.62 with $73.83 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.62% for it to hit the projected low.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BHP Group Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.04% over the past 6 months, a 2.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 103.33%.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 5.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.40. It is important to note, however, that the 5.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of BHP Group Limited shares while 3.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.64%. There are 3.64% institutions holding the BHP Group Limited stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.73% of the shares, roughly 18.57 million BHP shares worth $1.11 billion.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 11.3 million shares worth $674.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 5.37 million shares estimated at $316.95 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $75.77 million.