Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.35 million Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.23 changing hands around $0.4 or 14.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $103.95M. XAIR’s current price is a discount, trading about -207.74% off its 52-week high of $9.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 21.05% up since then. When we look at Beyond Air Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 562.24K.

Analysts gave the Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XAIR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Beyond Air Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) trade information

Instantly XAIR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.31 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 14.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.19%, with the 5-day performance at 16.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) is -6.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XAIR’s forecast low is $10.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -488.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -209.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Beyond Air Inc. will fall -17.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.60% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $480k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Beyond Air Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $820k.

The 2023 estimates are for Beyond Air Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.70%.

XAIR Dividends

Beyond Air Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.42% of Beyond Air Inc. shares while 20.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.84%. There are 20.76% institutions holding the Beyond Air Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.45% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million XAIR shares worth $7.36 million.

Kingdon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.30% or 1.36 million shares worth $5.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.76 million shares estimated at $5.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $2.6 million.