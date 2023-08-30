Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $32.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.50 changing hands around $0.21 or 0.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.52B. ASAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.51% off its 52-week high of $28.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.32, which suggests the last value was 47.35% up since then. When we look at Asana Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Analysts gave the Asana Inc. (ASAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended ASAN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Asana Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Instantly ASAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 22.60 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.14%, with the 5-day performance at -3.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is -11.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASAN’s forecast low is $10.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 53.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Asana Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.16% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Asana Inc. will rise 67.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $157.91 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Asana Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $162.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $134.9 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Asana Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.70%.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 05.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.32% of Asana Inc. shares while 41.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.47%. There are 41.46% institutions holding the Asana Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.68% of the shares, roughly 8.78 million ASAN shares worth $193.51 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.12% or 6.72 million shares worth $148.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.39 million shares estimated at $50.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $44.76 million.