AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: APCA) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 1.35 million AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.92 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $235.22M. APCA’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.56% off its 52-week high of $11.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.07, which suggests the last value was 7.78% up since then. When we look at AP Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20600.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.81K.

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) trade information

Instantly APCA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.95 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.81%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) is 1.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4150.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

APCA Dividends

AP Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of AP Acquisition Corp. shares while 79.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.48%. There are 79.48% institutions holding the AP Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.03% of the shares, roughly 1.56 million APCA shares worth $16.75 million.

Aristeia Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.75% or 1.16 million shares worth $12.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $2.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $1.6 million.