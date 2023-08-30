Analyzing Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Stockâ€™s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session, 0.33 million Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.44. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $237.71 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $55.18B. PXDâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -9.84% off its 52-week high of $261.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $175.47, which suggests the last value was 26.18% up since then. When we look at Pioneer Natural Resources Companyâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Analysts gave the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended PXD as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Pioneer Natural Resources Companyâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) trade information

Instantly PXD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 238.72 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -0.02% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.44%, with the 5-day performance at 1.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is 5.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $260.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PXDâ€™s forecast low is $225.00 with $332.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -39.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pioneer Natural Resources Company will fall -33.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.92 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Pioneer Natural Resources Companyâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $4.11 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.22 billion and $3.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 92.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Pioneer Natural Resources Company earnings to increase by 261.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.00% per year.

PXD Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 30. The 6.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 16.47. It is important to note, however, that the 6.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.69% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares while 86.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.14%. There are 86.53% institutions holding the Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.54% of the shares, roughly 19.9 million PXD shares worth $4.74 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 15.7 million shares worth $3.74 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 6.91 million shares estimated at $1.65 billion under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 6.36 million shares worth around $1.52 billion.