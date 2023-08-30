Analyzing Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.38 changing hands around $0.26 or 2.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.57B. HLX’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.22% off its 52-week high of $10.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.57, which suggests the last value was 65.61% up since then. When we look at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Analysts gave the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HLX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Instantly HLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.31 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 2.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.65%, with the 5-day performance at 9.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is 8.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HLX’s forecast low is $12.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. will rise 275.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 750.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $341.22 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $312.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $272.55 million and $287.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.90%.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 23 and October 27.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.28% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares while 95.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.41%. There are 95.99% institutions holding the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.29% of the shares, roughly 24.57 million HLX shares worth $254.89 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.94% or 13.48 million shares worth $139.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.99 million shares estimated at $103.6 million under it, the former controlled 6.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 4.47 million shares worth around $46.34 million.