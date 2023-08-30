Analyzing CIRCOR International Inc.(NYSE: CIR) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session, 0.38 million CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $55.56 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.13B. CIR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.66% off its 52-week high of $56.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.32, which suggests the last value was 76.03% up since then. When we look at CIRCOR International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 497.28K.

CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) trade information

Instantly CIR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 55.66 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 131.89%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) is -0.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CIRCOR International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 91.85% over the past 6 months, a 31.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CIRCOR International Inc. will fall -15.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $215.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CIRCOR International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $232.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $190.05 million and $214.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2023 estimates are for CIRCOR International Inc. earnings to increase by 130.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.07% per year.

CIR Dividends

CIRCOR International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.12% of CIRCOR International Inc. shares while 92.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.57%. There are 92.57% institutions holding the CIRCOR International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.42% of the shares, roughly 3.15 million CIR shares worth $174.81 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.77% or 1.38 million shares worth $76.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. With 1.43 million shares estimated at $79.39 million under it, the former controlled 7.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port held about 3.52% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $39.91 million.