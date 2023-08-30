An Overview of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.01 changed hands at -$2.29 or -7.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.07B. GPCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.67% off its 52-week high of $42.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.80, which suggests the last value was 28.3% up since then. When we look at Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 369.91K.

Analysts gave the Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GPCR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Instantly GPCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 31.40 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -7.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) is -21.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GPCR’s forecast low is $40.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -99.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Structure Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.50% over the past 6 months, a 84.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Structure Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.70%.

GPCR Dividends

Structure Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Structure Therapeutics Inc. shares while 41.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.33%. There are 41.29% institutions holding the Structure Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Deep Track Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.92% of the shares, roughly 2.65 million GPCR shares worth $110.03 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.63% or 1.77 million shares worth $73.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 0.5 million shares estimated at $12.71 million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $12.71 million.