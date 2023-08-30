Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $322.58 changed hands at -$0.87 or -0.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $211.19B. ACN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.66% off its 52-week high of $327.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $242.80, which suggests the last value was 24.73% up since then. When we look at Accenture plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Analysts gave the Accenture plc (ACN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended ACN as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Accenture plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.64.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) trade information

Instantly ACN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 324.37 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.89%, with the 5-day performance at 2.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is 0.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $339.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACN’s forecast low is $293.00 with $380.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Accenture plc (ACN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Accenture plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.38% over the past 6 months, a 8.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Accenture plc will rise 1.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.06 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Accenture plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023 will be $16.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.42 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Accenture plc earnings to increase by 17.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.64% per year.

ACN Dividends

Accenture plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 28. The 1.39% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.39% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Accenture plc shares while 74.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.29%. There are 74.19% institutions holding the Accenture plc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 58.25 million ACN shares worth $18.8 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.18% or 47.67 million shares worth $15.39 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 19.5 million shares estimated at $6.29 billion under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 15.04 million shares worth around $4.85 billion.