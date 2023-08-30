A Review of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at -$0.02 or -7.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.37M. SONN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1400.0% off its 52-week high of $4.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Analysts gave the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SONN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Instantly SONN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3000 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -7.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) is -17.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SONN’s forecast low is $2.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4185.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -614.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. will rise 88.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 86.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -71.40% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $63k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 52.00%.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.74% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 21.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.28%. There are 21.89% institutions holding the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.55% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million SONN shares worth $1.61 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.76% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 18057.0 shares estimated at $6500.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 18597.0 shares worth around $9519.0.