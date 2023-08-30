2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 4.97% Incline

In the last trading session, 1.14 million 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $3.17 changed hands at $0.15 or 4.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $258.96M. TWOU’s last price was a discount, traded about -314.83% off its 52-week high of $13.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.83, which suggests the last value was 10.73% up since then. When we look at 2U Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Instantly TWOU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.35 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 4.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.44%, with the 5-day performance at -0.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is -33.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.09 days.

2U Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 2U Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.62% over the past 6 months, a 228.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 2U Inc. will fall -120.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 147.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $223.86 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that 2U Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $295.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $232.24 million and $236.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.40%. The 2023 estimates are for 2U Inc. earnings to decrease by -59.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.99% of 2U Inc. shares while 98.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.89%. There are 98.84% institutions holding the 2U Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.79% of the shares, roughly 8.78 million TWOU shares worth $35.4 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 6.81 million shares worth $27.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.02 million shares estimated at $28.76 million under it, the former controlled 7.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $16.2 million.